Falcons rue one that got away after season-opening loss

GOOD GAME: Sam Burns, pictured at a training session, was among the Falcons’ better players in their season opener. Picture: Warren Lynam.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sunshine Coast coach Sam Mawhinney believes they missed a prime chance to claim two competition points, in their season opener on Saturday night.

The Falcons, who only lost one game from 23 home-and-away fixtures last year, were beaten 22-16 by the Dolphins at Redcliffe.

They trailed 14-2 at halftime before mounting a second-half surge.

"I think we were victims of some poor completions in the first half and we gave Redcliffe too many opportunities and they were able to capitalise on them leading into half time," new coach Mawhinney said.

"We came out strong to start the second half, but we had already let them skip ahead.

"That was a bit disappointing, that our ball security let us down.

"We walk away from that game feeling like we let one slip and we let ourselves down.

"We go into every game expecting to win, not in a cocky way, but we've got faith in the style of footy we play.

"So, to walk away six points down at the end of the game, having played as poorly as we did, it's definitely one we think we might reflect on and think we should have secured those two points.

"We can fix up a bit of our discipline and ball security and I think it's certainly positive signs for us going forward."

Centre Siti Moceidreke was strong while utility Sam Burns impressed off the bench.

"We expect nothing less from Burnsy. He's pretty consistent for us," Mawhinney said.

Captain Dane Hogan gained valuable game time, after getting only 15 minutes in the trials.

"He'll be better for it."

The Falcons are due to clash with Tweed Heads at home next week in Round 2.

Dolphins 22 (X Coates 2, J Reuben tries; T Gamble 2 conv; T Gamble 3 pen,) Falcons 16 (S Burns, N Hynes, S Moceidreke tries, T Murphy conv, T Murphy pen).