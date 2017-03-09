Fallen tree part Kingscliff foreshore redevelopment plan

GREEN SPACE: Councillor Ron Cooper angered over the removal of a Norfolk Pine on the Kingscliff Foreshore.

KINGSCLIFF residents are upset a mature Norfolk Pine tree has been removed from the foreshore of the Tweed coastal village as part of a major council redevelopment currently under way.

Tweed Shire Councillor Ron Cooper joined with a chorus of local residents this week to condemn the tree's removal after a video posted on social media showing the tree being removed from the holiday park site caused an uproar.

While the tree's removal was included in the public proposal for the $21.8million Kingscliff foreshore revitalisation project, Cr Cooper said he was disappointed the community wasn't made more aware of which specific trees would be removed.

Cr Ron Cooper angered over the removal of a Norfolk Pine on the Kingscliff Foreshore. Scott Davis

"On the landscape plan it showed this tree was going to go, so to that extent they can say we told everyone,” Cr Cooper said.

"They listed all of the ones they were removing. They can claim then that it was in the (plan) and no one complained but no one would have found it.

"I'm so annoyed. If people would have known they would not have taken it down.”

A council spokesperson confirmed the tree was specifically removed to minimise the number of other trees to be removed.

"It was necessary to remove some of the pine trees to allow for the new park's infrastructure and to move the vehicle entrance to the northern end of the holiday park, so caravans no longer have to drive down the CBD section of Marine Parade,” the spokesperson said.

Council will also be planting 68 shade trees and approximately 3000 shrubs and ground-covers on site as part of the redevelopment plan.