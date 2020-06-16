Menu
A falls prevention research project to be conducted by Southern Cross University will be testing the impact of Taekwondo on the strength, balance and coordination of people over 65 years of age.
News

Your guide to SCU's new falls prevention study

Margie Maccoll
16th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
A FALLS prevention research project to be conducted by Southern Cross University will be testing the impact of taekwondo on the strength, balance and co-ordination of people over 65.

Falls are a common and often devastating problem among older people, causing a considerable amount of illness, death and use of healthcare services.

Research shows 30 per cent of people aged over 65 will have a fall each year and 90 per cent of hip fractures are caused by falls.

But regular exercise has been shown to significantly ­reduce the incidence of falls.

SCU research assistant Cohen Crispin said Taekwondo Australia had designed a modified program for older people and were partnering with the university to verify the positive impact of the ­program.

The research project requires 30 volunteers to be involved over a six-week period at Cooly Rec Club once coronavirus restrictions allow.

Mr Cohen said participants would undergo initial testing of strength, balance and co-ordination.

They will take part in one-hour taekwondo classes twice a week then be retested to ­determine the impact of the classes.

"We are really excited about getting our elderly population active again once everything is safe to do so," he said.

Mr Cohen said classes could be modified to each individual but participants should be apparently healthy with no pre-existing conditions that would inhibit movement or exercise.

To be involved email c.crispin.23@student.scu.edu.au.

Articles contributed by Margie ­Maccoll were supported by the ­Judith Neilson Institute of ­Journalism and Ideas.

