Families brawl over kidnapping, torture allegations

A BRAWL has broken out at the Hervey Bay Courthouse between supporters of a man charged over a violent abduction and his alleged victim's family. Charles Alfred Pawney, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with 16 offences including kidnapping for ransom, torture, deprivation of liberty, unlawful possession controlled drugs, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company, break and enter and wilful damage. This is after the 21-year-old and co-accused Daniel John Willats, 21, allegedly forced their way into a home on Boat Harbour Dr, abducted two of the men inside and took them to a remote location. Officer in Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said police will allege that during the course of the kidnapping one of the accused has called a family member of one of the victims and demanded a sum of money. Detectives will also allege one of the men was able to escape and flag down a passing police car. Mr Pawney did not apply for bail on Tuesday morning. His case was adjourned to September 5. As Mr Pawney was led away by police officers, a supporter yelled across the room "see ya mate" only to be reprimanded by police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards. In response the man said "That's why I came to court for". While exiting the court house, a fight between Mr Pawney's supporters and the family of one of the alleged victims broke out. During the scuffle which involved about eight people, a security guard was drenched in a drink and a female arrested by police. Mr Willats also appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was granted bail on the condition he provide a $15,000 surety. The Holland Park man was to remain in custody until the surety had been secured. At the time of going to press it was still outstanding. Mr Willats is due back before court on August 8 facing 15 charges including kidnapping for ransom, torture, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company. The hunt for two further suspects is continuing.