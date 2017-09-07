Families in need urged to seek helping hand

HELPING HAND: The Family Referral Service has urged families to seek support during National Child Protection Week.

THE Family Referral Service has urged families in need to reach out for help during National Child Protection Week.

The group's Far North Coast manager Patrick Deegan said this week posed a good opportunity for families to ask for help or support.

"All families have difficult times,” Mr Deegan said.

"Not only is it okay to ask for help or support but it's normal. We want to encourage people to seek help early, not wait until they're not coping.”

He said the number of services available to families in need could often be overwhelming.

"The number of services and supports out there for families can be overwhelming, particularly if a family is in distress and at a loss for who to turn to,” he said.

"But we will navigate through all of the services available to ensure families, young people and children have access to the help they need for their specific circumstances.”

Mr Deegan said FRS would be able to help families to navigate their challenging situations.

"We can locate all of the services in their area including playgroups, counselling services, parenting courses or financial aid,” he said.

"If we don't have the information on hand that people need, we will find it.

"Sometimes people phone us because they are worried about extended family and we are happy to provide them with support or even just a listening ear.

"Often when things go wrong in life, we don't want to tell people. There can be a stigma attached to seeking help and it can be embarrassing and confronting.

"But the FRS will make your search for help as simple as possible. It's as easy as picking up the phone or visiting one of our offices. We can come to your home or meet you in a public space like a cafe or park.”

FRS workers can discuss domestic violence support, housing and accommodation services, financial assistance, counselling and mediation, parenting support, mental health support and culturally appropriate support.

If you or someone you know needs help you can phone the FRS on 1300338774 or frs@socialfutures.org.au.