Families on edge as blaze threatens homes

Flames burn fiercely in a fire that tore through Kings Forest area on the Tweed Coast today (23/01/18).

TWEED Coast residents are anticipating a sleepless night as they continue to monitor a massive blaze that swept through the Kings Forest area today.

Police and emergency services doorknocked homes and businesses, including the popular Tropical Fruit World, around 1.30pm today urging residents to prepare to evacuate as the grassfire threatened to burn out of control.

Mother-of-two Julie-Anne (surname withheld) said she received a call while at work on the Gold Coast from her teenage children after police had knocked on their door of their Melaleuca Rd property.

"It was a very long 40 minutes on the drive home," Julie-Anne said.

She estimated the flames came within 500m of their home, before the wind turned and firefighters managed to get it under control.

"There's just a lot of smoke now, we can't really see anything," she said.

"It's pretty scary, we won't be getting a lot of sleep tonight. If the fire jumps over to the next-door neighbour's where there are a lot of trees, if that goes up we'll be in trouble.

"The car is packed and we are ready to go if we need to."

Tropical Fruit World general manager Aymon Gow said more than 200 guests and staff had to be evacuated from the farm around 1.30pm as north-easterly winds began to blow the blaze in their direction.

"It's better to be safe than sorry and we decided to get everyone up and out of the park," Mr Gow said.

"It's the first time in 30 years the park has been around that we have had to evacuate."

Mr Gow said while the fire was still burning, it was "much more in control than it was earlier today".

He said staff would continue to monitor the blaze overnight in case embers reignited the fire in their area.

It is understood the fire was ignited by a car which stopped on the side of Depot Rd after it began to overheat.