DEARLY MISSED: Sharon Cuming lost Cookie to a random dog attack earlier this week
DEARLY MISSED: Sharon Cuming lost Cookie to a random dog attack earlier this week
News

Family devastated after two escaped dogs kill loved cat

by Lauren Thomson
5th Jul 2019 7:30 AM
A BURNSIDE family is in mourning over a random dog attack that left their beloved cat, Cookie, dying from her injuries.

Sharon Cuming was in bed when she heard vile screeching, thinking it was just the neighbourhood cats arguing.

Yet what she saw next was more horrific than just cats fighting.

"It escalated further. We went out the front and that is when we saw Cookie being attacked by the two dogs," she said.

Mrs Cuming and her husband, Caleb, were met by concerned neighbours, not realising what was going on.

Mr Cuming quickly went to help Cookie and get the dogs off their family pet.

"My husband was able to get her out of one of the dog's mouth, and passed her to me. Her injuries at that point were quite shocking," Mrs Cuming said.

The well-loved 14-year-old cat was rushed to the nearest veterinary clinic but extensive injuries ultimately led to her death.

"We took Cookie to the vet as fast as we could, but she died on my lap on the way there," Mrs Cuming said.

"She was quite an old cat. Her old body just couldn't cope."

"We have a vet fee, which we didn't need. Cookie was too far gone."

