A man has been charged after an 11-year-old Pomeranian was killed during an alleged break and enter at a home in Sydney’s southwest.
Crime

Family dog killed during alleged break and enter

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th Mar 2021 1:17 PM
A man who allegedly killed a family's pet dog while robbing a house in Sydney's south west earlier this year has been charged.

Police allege the home on Glider Ave, Middleton Grange, was broken into between 10:30pm January 30 and 1pm January 31.

The homeowners later came back to their property and found their 11-year-old Pomeranian dead and items including jewellery, electronics and designer clothes allegedly stolen.

A family’s Pomeranian dog was found dead following an alleged break and enter into their home.
Following further inquiries police arrived at a home on Hitter Ave, Mount Pritchard and arrested a 19 year-old man.

He was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with stealing less than $60,000 value during break and enter and aggravated animal cruelty.

The 19-year-old man was refused bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

