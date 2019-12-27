Family drowns in resort pool horror

Tragic new details have emerged about the drowning deaths of three members of the same family at a luxury resort on Christmas Eve.

Tragic new details have emerged about the drowning deaths of three members of the same family at a luxury resort on Christmas Eve.

Three members of the same family have died after they were found unresponsive in a resort swimming pool on Christmas Eve.

The British woman who lost her husband and two kids in the tragedy prayed for them as another tourist performed CPR by the pool in Costa del Sol, in Spain, a witness said.

The father Gabriel Diya, 52, and son Praise-Emmanuel, 16, jumped into the resort's pool when the daughter Comfort, nine, began to struggle in the water. All three died.

Police leading the judicial probe have yet to make any formal statement about the family admission, but a police source said: "Investigators have been told the three relatives didn't know how to swim or didn't swim very well."

"That information is coming from the older sister of the nine-year-old girl who died," the source told The Sun.

"Although there has been speculation about the pool pump system, investigators have found no evidence pointing to any anomalies like increased suction pressure."

It is understood Mr Diya was a Christian pastor based in South East London.

The father and daughter both had British passports while Comfort's brother had an American passport.

The resort’s pool. Picture: Google Maps

It has been claimed the family could have died due to a temporary suction problem which had nothing to do with any pool anomalies or problems resort chiefs could have foreseen.

The nine-year-old girl was swimming with her sister, 12, on December 24 when the tragedy unfolded.

The sister then raised the alarm, with her dad and son jumping into the water in a vain attempt to save her.

Comfort tragically drowned on Christmas Eve, pictured with dad Gabriel Diya, 52. Her brother Praise-Emmanuel, 16, was also killed.

Mr Fletchman, from Manchester, said he returned to the apartment block as staff at the Club La Costa World complex were pulling the three people out of the water.

"She was calm. She was touching their bodies. She continued praying even after the ambulance people arrived and had stopped trying to revive them," he said.

"She exercised her faith to the limit. I was performing CPR on her husband but I'm a believer and I prayed as well.

"She strengthened me in the way she reacted. It just wasn't meant to be."

The children's mum was among those who raised the alarm and is thought to have been interviewed by investigators.

Another witness described the horrific scenes, saying she had been left unable to sleep after hearing the mother's cries.

She said: "I noticed a woman walking towards to where I was, she looked really distraught.

"When she came closer she was just saying help me, help me, please help me - my children are drowning. It was horrible."

Eni Raja, 22, originally from Norway but now living in Birmingham, added: "I saw the bodies with the three white blankets over them.

"They were by the pool and the man's bare foot was sticking out from the blanket he was under.

"The mum was crying. I can't get the image out of my mind."

The mother reportedly prayed after seeing her family members retrieved from the pool. Picture: Google Maps

The family of five had checked into the Club La Costa World resort on December 21 and were due to stay till Saturday.

Trained counsellors are now spending time with the the surviving mother and daughter, while relatives of the family fly to Spain from the UK.

Police have insisted they are keeping an open mind as they investigate the cause of the triple tragedy.

Resort chiefs said in a statement overnight: "Club La Costa World resort continues to cooperate fully with the authorities investigating this appalling tragedy. We have followed their directions at all times.

"Naturally we will continue to offer every assistance and comply fully and transparently with any requests made by them.

"At the same time we are doing everything possible to provide care and support to bereaved family members and to all our other guests. Out of respect for the family, we have no further comment at this stage on various media speculation."

Investigators are understood to have analysed the circulation system including the pump, the network of skimmers and drains to check for problems with the suction system, which can be deadly for young children.

Local reports say they have also searched for any items of clothing that might have got stuck in the pool drain and taken water samples to test ahead of the autopsies, which were due to take place at Malaga's Institute of Forensic Medicine.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the UK said: "We are offering assistance to a British woman following an incident in Spain."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission