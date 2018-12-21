Family-friendly activity takes to the air this weekend

LIFT OFF: Getting some practice with their paper planes are Duke Albada, Chris Mantell from Cabarita Sports Club and Peita Gardiman.

Scott Powick

GET ready to put your aerodynamic skills to the test at a paper plane flying competition this weekend.

The community is invited to the Cabarita Beach Bowls and Sports Club for an afternoon of fun and games and of course paper plane flying from 3-7pm on Sunday, December 23.

Fun and Games captain Duke Albada will be setting up various flying fields, including long haul flights, aerobatics and precision flying.

"It is about the activity, but more so about connecting, about family and friends hanging out and having fun together and about members of our community being able to meet new people, make new friends,” Ms Albada said.

"It can be hard, even in such a small community to get to know people and the loneliness that is rampant worldwide is certainly evident in Cabarita Beach,” she said.

The family friendly event will have kids activities, a jumping castle, and live music, making this a great spot to relax and socialise.