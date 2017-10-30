Family gives back to Tweed Hospital

BIG HEARTS: Family and friends hand over $5300 to the Tweed Hospital Dialysis Unit which cared for local school aide Nikki Collis. Pictured here are Annette Duffy, Alistair Thomson, Andrew Gosling, Peter Jeffree and Nikki Collis.

THE Tweed Hospital Renal Dialysis Unit has welcomed a generous donation from a family who've needed their help in recent months.

When Alistair Thomson's long-time golfing friend, Brian Duffy, passed away in 2014, those close to him decided to hold a fundraising golf day in his honour.

For the first two years, Mr Thomson said, the proceeds went to the Heart Foundation, as Mr Duffy died from a heart attack.

But when Mr Thomson's daughter, Nikki Collis, began requiring dialysis earlier this year, they opted to help out the medical unit she would end up visiting so often.

This year's fundraising efforts, which included a golf day at Palm Meadows Golf Club on the Gold Coast and an event later at Helensvale Tavern, saw them gather $5300 for the unit.

Coolangatta State School, where Ms Collis works, also chipped in with a fundraising free-dress day.

"When Brian died we decided to hold a golf day to remember him,” Mr Thomson said.

"When Nikki started on dialysis this year, we approached (Brian's widow) Annette and asked if we should support the dialysis unit.

"Annette was very supportive.”

He said 72 people took part in the golf day, which was their biggest yet.

The families have raised $10,500 in total over the past three years.

"This is the most money we've raised,” he said.

Andrew Gosling is the manager of the Tweed Hospital Renal Dialysis Unit.

He said the donation was "unexpected”, but would make a big difference to staff and patients' lives in the unit.

"What we've decided to do is spend the money that's been donated on a set of special scales,” he said.

He said these were vital in treating dialysis patients who were in a wheelchair.

"Part of their treatment is reducing fluid so it's important to be able to weigh them, before and after,” he said.

"It was just really unexpected and it was just so thoughtful. We're really grateful.”

Ms Collis said Tweed NAB branch manager Robert Verhoeve also helped out with a donation, and hosted a free-dress day at the office.