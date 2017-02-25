Family heartbroken as son's memorial repeatedly attacked

TRAGEDY: Gary Jenkins can't understand why a memorial for his son is continually vandalised.

A DISTRAUGHT mother has spoken of the heartbreak and "indignity” she suffers as callous vandals repeatedly desecrate a memorial for her son.

The roadside tribute was set up days after 22-year-old Dann Jenkins tragically died, when his motorcycle and a Hilux collided last October at Numinbah, north- west of Murwillumbah.

His mum, Sue Jenkins, said crosses and tributes left at the memorial had repeatedly been taken down, destroyed or even thrown in a nearby creek, with the attacks leaving the family "devastated” and pleading for it to stop.

"I have had to suffer the indignity of the desecration of my son's roadside cross from the first day we put it on the roadside where he was killed,” she said.

"The locals have thrown the cross into the bushes many times and into the creek, even though it was cemented into the ground at the time.”

Earlier this month, the 86-year-old driver of the Hilux ute was charged with dangerous driving causing death, negligent driving causing death and not give way to a vehicle.

He is set to face Murwillumbah Local Court on March 28.

But in another cruel blow, Mrs Jenkins said the memorial was attacked when the charges became public.

"Some of (Dann's) friends put a small cross at the crash site and other tributes,” Ms Jenkins said.

"When the driver was charged... all these things went missing.”

A memorial for Dann Jenkins is being vandalised (photos sourced Facebook). Sourced Facebook

As a last resort, the family used a cherry-picker to put a cross in a tree to prevent it being torn down.

The distraught mum has her son's ashes at home, and the memorial is the only site family and friends have to visit to pay their respects.

She said the family felt for the man facing charges but could not understand why her son's memorial, which she cannot yet bring herself to visit, was being targeted.

"All I'm asking for is some respect for our son.”