FAMILY TRAGEDY: Son saves mum's life, dies rescuing dad

HERO: Adrian Hope, 30, drowned while trying to save his father after they were thrown from a boat at Wuruma Dam near Eidsvold on Friday evening. Facebook

THE father and son who lost their lives in a tragic boating accident on Wuruma Dam near Eidsvold on Friday have been identified.

Adrian Hope, 30, tried to save his unconscious father, Gary Hope, 70, but he made the ultimate sacrifice, and their bodies were discovered by police divers about 3.30pm on Saturday.

The pair was thrown from their vessel after they turned over their own wake just before 5pm on Friday, along with Gary's wife and Adrian's mother Valerie Hope, 69, and Adrian's girlfriend Jess Davie.

A police source said Ms Davie, tragically, was meeting her boyfriend's parents for the first time.

The source confirmed Adrian initially carried his mother on his back in the water, but when he realised his father was floating unconscious, he pushed her off in the direction of the shore as he went back to rescue Gary.

Meanwhile, Ms Davie swam unassisted to the water's edge, where her cries for help were heard by campers near the Wuruma Dam Fish Restocking Association shed, who launched their own vessel, recovering Mrs Hope in the water.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Jess Davie swam to shore after she was thrown from the boat at Wuruma Dam on Friday, but her partner Adrian Hope drowned saving his father. Facebook

Police, SES, water police and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue were all tasked to the scene, where they searched until about midnight for the missing pair.

The search resumed at 6am on Saturday morning with additional SES water crews.

North Burnett SES Local Controller Brian Lowe said police divers arrived about noon and SES crews were then asked to leave the scene, a "normal procedure".

He said the family lived "within a kilometre" of the dam and were "well-known locally".

Mr Lowe said the community would band together to support the family in the wake of the tragedy.

It is believed Adrian was living in Proserpine with Ms Davie, and formerly worked in Monto.

Ms Davie is listed as a nursing assistant at Proserpine Nursing Home on her Facebook page.