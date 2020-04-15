Family nearly killed in bug bomb explosion

A family is lucky to be alive after they released a number of insect bombs in their home triggering a massive gas explosion that destroyed their home.

A Sydney family is lucky to be alive after their home exploded and collapsed while they were inside on Easter Sunday.

The explosion was caused by the inner-west homeowners using "an excessive amount of cockroach bombs" a spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW told news.com.au.

Fire and Rescue NSW said they'd determined the homeowner used a number of insect bombs well in excess of what was recommended by the manufacturer.

"These items need to be used according to the manufacturer's specifications," the spokesman warned, saying incorrect use can result in these types of explosions.

He cautioned people should "always read the label".

The family was lucky to survive after the home exploded and collapsed.

An emergency responder shared photos from the site warning others of the dangers of insect bombs. He said the explosion was the "result of 10 bug bombs and a gas stove".

The explosion was the result of bug bombs and a gas stove.

About 7.10am on Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to the home on Fifth St, Ashbury, with reports the brick and tile split-level home had partially collapsed. Crews arriving on the scene described the destruction to the home as "about 90 per cent".

Seven people were in the home at the time of the explosion, aged between eight and 73.

Neighbours had heard the explosion and rushed to try and help the trapped family members free themselves from the home. Five members of the family had been able to escape the collapsed home, but the two most elderly people remained trapped, and had to be rescued by police.

The father, 38, and two children, eight and 12, sustained minor burns in the explosion.

They were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police had put an exclusion zone around the home following the explosion on Sunday, and Fire and Rescue NSW were investigating the cause of the explosion.

