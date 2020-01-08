TWEED PRIDE: Daughters follow in nursing veteran’s footsteps

Tweed Hospital clinical Nurse specialist Tina Spence (centre) and her daughters Shannon, Alana and Kendyl who are also nurses.

EVEN after more than four decades on the job, Tina Spence still walks into The Tweed Hospital Paediatric Ward with a characteristic smile on her face.

The clinical nurse specialist has worked in Tweed for more than 32 years - almost from the very first day the new ward opened in 1987.

"I am very lucky to work on a ward I love and enjoy, and I have great colleagues who I can also call my friends," she said.

Ms Spence said her nursing story became even more special when all three of her daughters followed her in her footsteps.

Not only did they all take up nursing, they all went on to work at The Tweed Hospital.

The family has shared their story to coincide with celebrations for the World Health Organization's International Year of the Nurse and Midwife in 2020.

"To say I am proud is an understatement," Ms Spence said.

"To think myself and my three daughters have all been employed at The Tweed Hospital is such a great accomplishment."

She admitted when first offered a job in the paediatric ward it was intimidating, as she had never worked with so many children.

Thanks to the supportive environment, Ms Spence excelled in her position and went on to complete a Graduate Certificate in Paediatrics, among other qualifications.

She now specialises in the field and has also run several rural paediatric seminars.

"I think you've just got to give things a go, that's how I found what I loved doing," Ms Spence said.

"I have been on the same ward for more than 30 years with not a single day of regret."

Her daughter Kendyl has also found the same satisfaction following in her mother's footsteps.

"I already love being a nurse and will be incredibly lucky to find a specialty that I love as much as my mum loves Paediatrics," Kendyl said.

Daughter Alana also fondly recalls her time at The Tweed Hospital.

"My favourite working memory is at The Tweed Hospital, working at the same time as my mum, and being recognised as her daughter by all the staff we had grown up around," she said.