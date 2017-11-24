Menu
Login
News

Family rushes be alongside explosion victim at hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter last night transferred Scott Jones from Lismore Base Hospital to Royal Brisbane Hospital after an explosion at the Lismore Turf Club.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter last night transferred Scott Jones from Lismore Base Hospital to Royal Brisbane Hospital after an explosion at the Lismore Turf Club.
Rebecca Lollback
by

THE victim of an explosion at the Lismore Turf Club yesterday morning has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital, where he will today have surgery and skin grafting.

Scott Jones, 30, was severely injured in the gas explosion.

It is understood he suffered burns to 45% of his body, mostly on his torso, arms and legs.

Mr Jones, the turf club's secretary manager, was treated initially at Lismore Base Hosital, and was then expected to be taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Lismore Turf Club Secretary Manager Scott Jones.
Lismore Turf Club Secretary Manager Scott Jones. Samantha Poate

But last night the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter took the father-of-three to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

At 9pm last night, Racing NSW released a statement on its website, saying Mr Jones was now in intensive care and intubated.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Dr David Duckworth said in the statement: "He has his family by his side.

"He has burns to 45% of his body and will be going to theatre tomorrow morning (Friday) for skin grafting.

"Scott will be in hospital for at least eight weeks and counselling support is being offered to Scott's family and responders to the unfortunate incident.

"Investigations into the explosion are ongoing."

Topics:  editors picks explosion explosion race course lismore gas explosion lismore lismore turf club

Lismore Northern Star
Fatal driver's horrifying mistake caught on camera

Fatal driver's horrifying mistake caught on camera

A RECKLESS overtaking attempt on a notorious Northern Rivers road saw an ice addict's car plunge into river, killing her friend.

Flood memories still painful for South Mur'bah

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Kindred Collective business owner Lou Sinclair is planning on taking some time out for herself as the effects of the flood continue to take their toll.

South Mur'bah business owner dealing with PTSD.

Help give the gift of joy for Christmas

CHRISTMAS GIVING: Seagulls marketing executive Taryn Poole, Family Centre's Jo Blanchard, Seagulls marketing assistant Aroha Wezner and Seagulls General Manager Stewart Burrows get in the Christmas spirit.

Seagulls is teaming up with the Family Centre this Christmas.

Pottsville Beach Public School to get 13 new rooms

BUILDING FUTURES: Pottsville students Taylor, Holly, Faith and Chandani led by principal Mark Downward jump for joy in anticipation of the upgrade.

A boost for Pottsville kids.

Local Partners