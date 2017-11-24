Family rushes be alongside explosion victim at hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter last night transferred Scott Jones from Lismore Base Hospital to Royal Brisbane Hospital after an explosion at the Lismore Turf Club.

THE victim of an explosion at the Lismore Turf Club yesterday morning has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital, where he will today have surgery and skin grafting.

Scott Jones, 30, was severely injured in the gas explosion.

It is understood he suffered burns to 45% of his body, mostly on his torso, arms and legs.

Mr Jones, the turf club's secretary manager, was treated initially at Lismore Base Hosital, and was then expected to be taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Lismore Turf Club Secretary Manager Scott Jones. Samantha Poate

But last night the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter took the father-of-three to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

At 9pm last night, Racing NSW released a statement on its website, saying Mr Jones was now in intensive care and intubated.

Dr David Duckworth said in the statement: "He has his family by his side.

"He has burns to 45% of his body and will be going to theatre tomorrow morning (Friday) for skin grafting.

"Scott will be in hospital for at least eight weeks and counselling support is being offered to Scott's family and responders to the unfortunate incident.

"Investigations into the explosion are ongoing."