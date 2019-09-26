Family tragedy driving GWS Giants star

Toby Greene will be driven by personal heartache in Saturday's Grand Final against Richmond, after it was revealed his cousin tragically took his own life earlier this year.

Greene was like a brother to 20-year-old Finley and immediately flew home to grieve with his family when his mother phoned him back in June to break the gut-wrenching news.

Mother Kate held back tears last night as she revealed on 3AW Radio how the GWS Giants star, who turned 26 on Wednesday, will dedicate the biggest day of his life to Finley.

On the field Greene is judged harshly by his critics, but away from it his family knows his true colours.

The impact of Finley's passing has left the family devastated.

"Your vibrance and kindness will be sorely missed in our family," Greene wrote on Instagram on June 12.

"I urge anyone out their who is or knows anyone struggling with what life throws up to please talk to that one person you know you can confide in."

Other cousins of Greene will attend the MCG on Saturday, but the occasion will be dedicated to the one who will be there only in spirit.

"(It) was, as you can imagine, devastating for our family," Kate Greene told 3AW.

"I had to ring up Toby in Sydney and tell him what happened and he just drove straight to the airport in his shorts and thongs and jumped on the first plane to come home.

"Since that, we're just picking up the pieces.

"My three boys and my sister's two boys have grown up together, they're very close family and now one of them isn't going to be there on Saturday."

Kate Greene has no doubt what her son will be playing for.

"If they get the win Toby would like to dedicate his game to Finley," she said.

"To my sister and to her other son, and her husband John, it will mean the world.

"I hope for Finley's sake the Giants get the win."