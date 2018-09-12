Menu
A family of four walked away unharmed after a car rollover on the M1 at Chinderah last night.
Family walks away from car rollover on highway

Rick Koenig
12th Sep 2018 3:03 PM

A FAMILY of four has miraculously walked away without any serious injuries from a car roll-over near Chinderah.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said about 11.15pm last night, emergency services were called to a one vehicle accident near Chinderah on the M1 where a car was reportedly on its roof.

It is understood the vehicle contained a family of four including two young children.

The spokesperson said a police vehicle drove past the accident moments after the crash and offered assistance.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two ambulance crews were called to the scene but none of the passengers had to be transported to hospital.

"The car was on its roof and everyone was walking,” they said.

"We didn't call any more resources to it and no one was seriously injured.”

Tweed Police and Kingscliff Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.

