Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Connor Cockerton.
Connor Cockerton.
Community

Family’s $120k mission to give Connor a normal life

Crystal Jones
19th Aug 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 1:58 PM

A FAMILY is desperately trying to raise $120,000 to help a former Childers boy in a time of need.

In 2018 Connor Cockerton was diagnosed with a tumor inside his spinal cord at the bottom of his brainstem, after suffering months of chronic headaches, lack of balance and tingling sensations in his limbs.

According to the Gofundme page, set up by his sister Sian, Connor had to give up his carpentry apprenticeship in Brisbane after completing three years of the four-year course.

Sian says the family were told that Australian neurosurgeons considered surgery too risky, so the only treatment they had was pain management.

At 21, Connor is now in chronic pain that's affecting every aspect of his life.

"To top it all off, the latest medical scans from June 2020 show that the tumour has increased in size," Sian said.

 

Connor Cockerton's tumour has become worse between 2018 (left) and 2020 (right).
Connor Cockerton's tumour has become worse between 2018 (left) and 2020 (right).

 

There is hope for Connor however, and that hope is surgery with Charlie Teo in Sydney (Covid-19 restrictions permitting).

After consulting with renowned surgeon Teo, he said there was no doubt the tumor is the cause of Connor's pain and he strongly recommended surgery to "remove the large intramedullary C1/C2 Cavernoma causing worsening neurological deterioration and pain".

There are no guarantees with the surgery, but it's the best shot Connor has at a normal life.

Sian says her brother was raised to be hard-working and kind-hearted.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Connor will always help someone who is going through a hard time and put them before himself," she said.

"I remember so many times when Connor has taken people under his wing, finding work or accommodation for mates, even giving up his own bed at times."

The family has so far hit more than $33,000 of their $120,000 goal.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/connors-critical-brain-stem-surgery/donate.

More Stories

community connor cockerton fundraiser health
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doing the ‘farmer thing’ was scary at first, now a success

        Premium Content Doing the ‘farmer thing’ was scary at first, now a success

        News Couple stopped commuting to Sydney during COVID-19 and decided to help run a roadside produce stall

        Northern Rivers school in emergency lockdown today

        Northern Rivers school in emergency lockdown today

        News THE school said it was put in emergency lockdown as an precautionary measure.

        Fire still burning in swampy grassland

        Premium Content Fire still burning in swampy grassland

        Breaking Firefighters are working to contain the fire

        Police 'concerned' about missing Lismore man

        Police 'concerned' about missing Lismore man

        News Lismore resident was last seen on Thursday, August 13