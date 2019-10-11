Family’s craving for authentic Mexican creates award-winning business

A FAMILY’S desire to eat authentic Mexican flavours has turned into an award-winning business.

When Jefte and Joey Juarez moved to Burringbar in 2014, they struggled to find good-quality tortillas.

They began making them at home to replicate the flavours Juarez grew up with in Mexico.

When Jefte and Joey discovered they weren’t the only ones who craved traditional Mexican food, they imported a tortilla oven from Mexico and sourced suppliers of organic ingredients.

Dona Cholita launched in 2015 and in August, they won the BEATS award for Excellence in Small Business.

Now, Dona Cholita is a finalist in the Northern Rivers Business Awards to be announced on October 19.

Joey credited their success in the BEATS awards to her unusual approach to the application.

She said she answered the questions by sharing Dona Cholitas story including their past challenges.

“About 18 months ago we were pretty over having a small business,” Joey said.

“We felt like we were at the point where we had reached the height of our skill set, so we joined an education institute for entrepreneurs.

“We have learnt so much from that and implemented it.

“It (the training) started identifying what our vision, our mission and our values are.

“Why we are doing it and reconnecting with our vision because we had forgotten.

“And so I think that story probably (helped to win the award).”

Dona Cholitas tortillas and totopos are stocked in more than 40 retailers and are distributed for wholesale from as far north as Noosa and south to Coffs Harbour.

Joey said their secret to fresh, authentic tortillas was the ingredients and method.

“We use organic flour which we import directly from the processor in the United States because nobody in Australia makes nixtamalised flour,” she said.

“This (nixtamalised flour) is the process the corn goes through to make it bind and make a tortilla.

“This something the Aztecs have done for thousands of years, like all indigenous cultures they know how to use the food.

“The dried corn kernels get soaked overnight which activates them.

“Like nuts, if they’re activated it’s easier on your digestive system.

“Then it gets rinsed and ground and dehydrated to make a flour.”

Dona Cholita is a finalist for the Excellence in Small Business award at the Northern Rivers Business Awards.

The awards will be held on Saturday, October 19 at Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina.