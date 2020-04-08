Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
News

Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

by Greg Stolz
8th Apr 2020 7:05 AM

AUSTRALIA'S second-busiest beach, Surfers Paradise, is eerily deserted this morning after it's midnight closure.

Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta beaches were ordered shut by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate to help deter crowds and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Surfers Paradise beach is normally teeming with early morning walkers, joggers, swimmers and surfers but is largely empty.

An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz

Sections of the beach near Cavill Ave are taped off and 'beach closed' signs have been erected.

A few people trying to walk along the beach are being warned off by lifesavers.

Mayor Tate has also ordered the closure of almost 6000 beachside carparks from The Spit to Coolangatta to deter beachgoers ahead of Easter.

Surfers is the second busiest beach after iconic Bondi, which has also been closed.

Originally published as Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

beach closure coronavirus covid-19 editors picks social distancing surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5G coverage rolls out for Northern NSW town

        premium_icon 5G coverage rolls out for Northern NSW town

        News IT IS one of the first places in the world to have 5G connectivity, according to Telstra.

        ‘Very risky’: Huge spike in calls to remove snakes during lockdown

        premium_icon ‘Very risky’: Huge spike in calls to remove snakes during...

        News Snake catcher Sarah Mailey’s phone has been ringing off the hook with reptiles...

        All Gold Coast beachside carparks to be closed

        premium_icon All Gold Coast beachside carparks to be closed

        News All beachside carparking on Gold Coast to be closed

        ‘Massively inconvenienced’: Tweed man blocked 50m from home

        premium_icon ‘Massively inconvenienced’: Tweed man blocked 50m from home

        News A quick trip to the shops ended in frustration for Tweed man