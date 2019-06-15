FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

Courteney Cox stars in the TV series Cougar Town.

Courteney Cox stars in the TV series Cougar Town. Bob D'Amico

DO YOU share your birthday with a famous person?

American country singer and guitarist Waylon Jennings would have celebrated his 82nd birthday today if he was still alive. He died in 2002.

Jennings gave up his seat on the ill-fated flight in 1959 that crashed and killed Buddy Holly, JP 'The Big Bopper' Richardson and Ritchie Valens.

Actress Helen Hunt celebrates her 56th birthday today.

Born in 1963, Hunt is most famous for her roles in Mad About You and As Good as it Gets.

Friends actress Courteney Cox celebrates her 55th birthday today.

Cox shot to fame on the long-running television show in her role as Monica.

In more recent times, she starred in television show Cougar Town.

It's also happy birthday today to French tennis player Cedric Pioline who celebrates a milestone birthday this year.

Pioline, who was runner-up in the US Open in 1993 and Wimbledon in 1997, celebrates his 50th birthday today.

American rapper and actor Ice Cube also celebrates his 50th birthday today.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, most famous in his roles on Doogie Houser MD and How I Met Your Mother turns 46 today.