Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

by Kylie Lang
30th Mar 2020 3:06 PM
ICONIC Australian menswear store Tony Barlow is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

Following a string of other high-profile retailer collapses, Derek Barlow said: "In our 49th year in business and due to the coronavirus, we have temporarily closed our store, but we will be back as soon as possible to go for the half century."

Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP
Like Myer, Tony Barlow will remain open online.

Tony Barlow opened in 1971.

High profile clients have included Paul Keating, Tony Barber, John Burgess, the Eagles Football Club, Brisbane Bullets and the Australian Cricket team.

Originally published as Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

coronavirus job losses store closures tony barlow

