Famous name creating a surfing dynasty

Mitch Parkinson claimed the MP classic and a QCC title to qualify for the Quiksilver Pro Trials.

vanessa.horstman

THE recent spate of surfing events clearly demonstrates our surfing future is in safe hands.

Snapper's Mitch Parkinson successfully defended his MP Classic crown for a second consecutive year, and in doing so, claimed the QCC (Queensland Championship Circuit) and a birth into the Quiksilver trials at Snapper in March 2018.

"I'd been thinking about it for a while and I really wanted to get it done this year,” Parkinson said.

"I did the first event at the Alley Classic and really got the competition buzz back, I knew I wanted that Quiky trials spot and now I'm hoping to surf against my cousin next year.”

Parkinson was on fire all day at Palm Beach, dropping the only perfect 10.00 ride of the event and will now battle it out for the chance to compete against the world's best surfers including his cousin and 2012 World Champion Joel Parkinson at the 2018 Quiksilver Pro trials at Snapper Rocks.

He must win the trials to do so and as Snapper is his local break, he will have no lack of experience and supporters willing him on.

Talk about the Parkinson dynasty, 11-year-old Ty Richardson is following in the footsteps of his famous surfing family with a double win in the U12 of the Occy Grom event at DBah and the Skull Candy Groms at Lennox Beach, NSW.

Ty's mother Bianca is Joel Parkinson's sister and his dad, Mark Richardson, is one of the most sought after coaches on the Coast.

Ty Richardson claimed the 12 and under boys division at D'bah with the only perfect 10.00 ride of the entire event.

He was just as dominant at Lennox to combo his nearest rivals. Richardson's flawless top to bottom surfing, with an impressive mix of manoeuvrers has proven himself to be one of the best prospects on the Australian junior surfing scene.

Ty Richardson won the 12 and under Occy Grom event at D'bah, before backing up with a win at the Skull Candy OZ Grom comp. John Andrews/Surfing Queensland

While in the 16 and under girls, Zahli Kelly continued her sensational form winning the blue ribbon category for the Occy and Skull Candy.

At Dbah, it was a blow for blow battle between two friends from opposite sides of the world with Aussie Kelly and Samantha Sibley (San Clemente, California US) fighting it out until the dying moments.

Sibley led the chase for the majority of the heat, however, with five seconds left on the clock, Kelly took off on a left hander that opened up for her to unleash one of her text book powerful, vertical back hand turns as the final siren sounded.

Needing a 7.51 ride, the 2017 Australasian Pro Junior Champion was rewarded by the judges with an 8.20 to claim victory, and her second Billabong Occy's Grom Comp winner's trophy. Kelly who is only 13-years-old, staked her claim as the best female junior surfer in the world by defeating the top North American seed.

"It was a bit stressful because I was out there with my best friend and we were just trying to have fun and be relaxed. I now feel like I've reached all the goals I set for this year,” Kelly said.

"That's probably the most fun I've ever surfed Dbah in a comp. That left rarely works and it's so good to have something different in a contest.”

As an event standout at Lennox Head, The Clayfield sensation successfully charged through the competition performing an eclectic mix of turns in the heat to claim her third Skull Candy Oz Grom Open.

The teenager with a huge surfing future admitted after surfing, that physics was her next big love.