Famous psychic to take Tweed on a paranormal experience

A FAMOUS psychic who claims she saw her first ghost at age four is set to take the Tweed on a paranormal experience when she brings her interactive show to Twins Towns later this month.

Sally Morgan, who is described as "an ordinary woman with an extraordinary gift”, has been referred to as "the psychic to the stars” due to her close relationship with celebrities including the late George Michael and Princess Diana.

Ms Morgan said she first experienced paranormal activity when she was a young girl and developed her ability over the years before she began her show "Psychic Sally Morgan”.

"The show is an interactive show, by that I mean I talk to members of the audience about messages I'm receiving from spirits which are then validated by the audience,” she said.

"The show is full of hope and how wonderful it is to think that there is the possibility of an after-life.

"It's an emotional journey, for many people a show like mine is their first experience of spirit and you can see the wonder and the excitement on their faces.”

Ms Morgan, who is also a successful author and had her own TV series in England, is known for her "astounding accuracy” and is "one of the most loved and respected mediums in Britain”.

She said she was excited to return to the Tweed following an appearance at Twin Towns a few years ago.

"No two shows are the same obviously as it is all down to spirit and the energy and every audience is different,” she said.

"I find my work inspirational and I'm delighted I can return to Australia with it.”

Psychic Sally Morgan will appear at Twin Towns on Friday June 28. For ticketing visit abstractentertainment.net