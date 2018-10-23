Fan favourite makes Super League swap

ON THE MOVE: Konrad Hurrell, who was an integral part of the Seagulls' seven-game win-streak, will play in England next season.

THE Gold Coast Titans' decision to release cult hero Konrad Hurrell from the final year of his contract is a big win for Super League club Leeds but a blow for the Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Hurrell said he was "sad” to be leaving the Gold Coast, but in joining the Rhinos as a marquee international player on a three-year deal, the much-loved centre has secured his future.

Hurrell made a big impact for the Seagulls in the middle of 2017, scoring two tries and dishing three assists in his four games.

The Tonga international's presence down at Piggabeen was lauded by coaches, players and officials, who all said they loved having Hurrell around the club.

The Titans' executive chairman Dennis Watt believes Hurrell will be equally loved in Britain.

"He was a real crowd favourite here, he'll be missed and it's sad to see him go but it extends his career and we couldn't stand in his way,” Watt said.

"He's a lovely guy and could become a real cult hero for them.”

Hurrell debuted in the NRL for the Warriors in 2012 before reigniting his career with the Titans in 2016.

But the 116-game veteran played a chunk of last season in reserve grade after being dropped back to the Seagulls in favour of Brenko Lee.

Hurrell then finished the year in the NRL, with coach Garth Brennan declaring he would not be offered a deal beyond 2019.

"It is sad for me to be leaving the Titans earlier than I expected, but at this time it made sense for me to make the move now and secure a long-term contract and further my career in another competition,” Hurrell said in an Instagram post.

Dale Copley, regular Seagull Brendan Elliot, the incoming Tyrone Peachey and rookie Jesse Arthars are all options in the centres for the Titans next season.