22°
News

Fanning, Parkinson safety advance at J-Bay

Daniel McKenzie
| 18th Jul 2017 12:42 PM
Mick Fanning advanced directly to round three of J-Bay Open after winning heat 11 of round one at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay, South Africa.
Mick Fanning advanced directly to round three of J-Bay Open after winning heat 11 of round one at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay, South Africa. Pierre Tostee

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THREE-time World Surf League (WSL) champion Mick Fanning's J-Bay Open title defence is off to a perfect start after advancing straight to round three following a near flawless round one performance.

A year on from his heroics in returning to the South African break to win the 2016 title following his horror run-in with a great white shark in 2015, Fanning easily dispatched Hawaii's Sebastian Zietz and Frenchman Joan Duru with a clinical display of surfing.

Posting an 8.50 for a series of big carves, the four-time event winner improved his lead with another excellent score of 8.73, to record the third highest round total of 17.23.

Zietz could only manage a 9.83 total, while Duru finished a distant third with a total score of 6.17.

"It's really nice out there,” Fanning said after the heat.

"J-Bay is one of my favourite waves and what better place to be. I was really nervous before my heat because I just couldn't wait to get out there.

"The conditions are pretty ludicrous out there so you just have to calm your nerves and focus on the job at hand.”

Fanning now faces a heat five showdown with Brazilian Caio Ibelli, who defeated Lennox Head surfer Stuart Kennedy in round two.

Fellow Tweed surfers Joel Parkinson and Jack Freestone are both safely through to round three, while Josh Kerr exited the competition after going down to Sunshine Coast surfer Julian Wilson in round two.

Parkinson advanced after one of the opening round's tightest heats against Brazillian pair Wiggolly Dantas and Miguel Pupo.

The heat came down to the wire when Dantas found an incredible late stand-up barrel, but he wasn't able to complete the ride which opened the door for two-time J-Bay title winner Parkinson.

Parkinson used his experience to record a second wave score of 8.23 (14.23 total), to take the heat win over Dantas (13.60) and Pupo (10.33).

"Wiggolly's barrel was amazing and I really thought he was going to get a nine but accidents happen,” Parkinson said.

"He's such an amazing surfer, he's beaten me out here before, so I'm sure he'll bounce back.

"We're lucky enough in Australia to have a lot of great point breaks so I think that really helps get a good read on this type of wave.”

Parkinson now faces American Connor Coffin in heat 10 of the third round.

Joel Parkinson also advanced directly to round three of the J-Bay Open after a round one victory.
Joel Parkinson also advanced directly to round three of the J-Bay Open after a round one victory. Pierre Tostee

Freestone advanced to round three after securing victory in an all-Australian opening round heat against Adrian Buchan and Connor O'Leary.

In the ninth heat of the day, Freestone recorded a 16.00 total to move past Buchan (13.66) and O'Leary (11.00).

Freestone now faces current world number one Matt Wilkinson, who defeated South African Michael February in round two.

The event is currently on standby.

J-Bay round three match-ups:

Heat 1: Adriano de Souza (BRA) vs. Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Bede Durbidge (AUS)

Heat 3: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 4: Connor O'Leary (AUS) vs. Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 5: Mick Fanning (AUS) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Heat 8: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Kelly Slater (USA)

Heat 9: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Heat 10: Joel Parkinson (AUS) vs. Conner Coffin (USA)

Heat 11: Michel Bourez (PYF) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Heat 12: Matt Wilkinson (AUS) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  j bay joel parkinson josh kerr mick fanning sport surfing tweed sport world surf league wsl

Gig guide: Pete Murray and laughs aplenty

Gig guide: Pete Murray and laughs aplenty

Sydney Comedy Festival and a singer/songwriter favourite headlines a big week of entertainment

Woman and child missing from Far North Coast

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Tarryn Leigh Corlet and her child. They are believed missing from the Far North Coast.

POLICE appeal for help to find a mother and her daughter

Beloved teacher farewelled at Wallum Preschool

Retiring director of Wallum Preschool Margy Maycock with August Klehr.

Green Heroes found at Wallum.

MH17 disaster anniversary brings families to Amsterdam

Serge and Vera Oreshkin, whose son Victor Oreshkin, 29, was killed, at his tree at the new MH17 memorial Vijfhuizen, Holland.

Families remember those they lost in the downing of MH17

Local Partners

Was Noosa tourist Narelle Cox murdered by Ivan Milat?

Missing for 40 years, Narelle Cox's family and friends reflect on the Grafton girl they still love and admire

NSW housing completions smash state record

Housing completions in NSW at an all-time high. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Housing completions in NSW at an all-time high

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question? Only one in 1,000 people are smart enough

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal touches

2/18 Toolona Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 2 1 2 $399,000

Privately positioned within a short stroll of Banora Shopping Village this spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal...

Contemporary Executive Style Residence Is Sure To Impress!!

37 Australia Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $690,000 ...

Entertaining kitchen with waterfall stone benches, island servery, stainless appliances and walk in pantry Enjoy a casual drink in the cabana over looking the...

Renovator with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Sold for...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Sublime Living in a Superb Location!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

Palm Beach Best Spot!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest over...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $770,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 $540,000 ...

Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly suited to its natural surrounds. Built in the late 80's it...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market