Fanning, Parkinson safety advance at J-Bay

THREE-time World Surf League (WSL) champion Mick Fanning's J-Bay Open title defence is off to a perfect start after advancing straight to round three following a near flawless round one performance.

A year on from his heroics in returning to the South African break to win the 2016 title following his horror run-in with a great white shark in 2015, Fanning easily dispatched Hawaii's Sebastian Zietz and Frenchman Joan Duru with a clinical display of surfing.

Posting an 8.50 for a series of big carves, the four-time event winner improved his lead with another excellent score of 8.73, to record the third highest round total of 17.23.

Zietz could only manage a 9.83 total, while Duru finished a distant third with a total score of 6.17.

"It's really nice out there,” Fanning said after the heat.

"J-Bay is one of my favourite waves and what better place to be. I was really nervous before my heat because I just couldn't wait to get out there.

"The conditions are pretty ludicrous out there so you just have to calm your nerves and focus on the job at hand.”

Fanning now faces a heat five showdown with Brazilian Caio Ibelli, who defeated Lennox Head surfer Stuart Kennedy in round two.

Fellow Tweed surfers Joel Parkinson and Jack Freestone are both safely through to round three, while Josh Kerr exited the competition after going down to Sunshine Coast surfer Julian Wilson in round two.

Parkinson advanced after one of the opening round's tightest heats against Brazillian pair Wiggolly Dantas and Miguel Pupo.

The heat came down to the wire when Dantas found an incredible late stand-up barrel, but he wasn't able to complete the ride which opened the door for two-time J-Bay title winner Parkinson.

Parkinson used his experience to record a second wave score of 8.23 (14.23 total), to take the heat win over Dantas (13.60) and Pupo (10.33).

"Wiggolly's barrel was amazing and I really thought he was going to get a nine but accidents happen,” Parkinson said.

"He's such an amazing surfer, he's beaten me out here before, so I'm sure he'll bounce back.

"We're lucky enough in Australia to have a lot of great point breaks so I think that really helps get a good read on this type of wave.”

Parkinson now faces American Connor Coffin in heat 10 of the third round.

Freestone advanced to round three after securing victory in an all-Australian opening round heat against Adrian Buchan and Connor O'Leary.

In the ninth heat of the day, Freestone recorded a 16.00 total to move past Buchan (13.66) and O'Leary (11.00).

Freestone now faces current world number one Matt Wilkinson, who defeated South African Michael February in round two.

The event is currently on standby.

J-Bay round three match-ups:

Heat 1: Adriano de Souza (BRA) vs. Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Bede Durbidge (AUS)

Heat 3: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 4: Connor O'Leary (AUS) vs. Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 5: Mick Fanning (AUS) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Heat 8: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Kelly Slater (USA)

Heat 9: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Heat 10: Joel Parkinson (AUS) vs. Conner Coffin (USA)

Heat 11: Michel Bourez (PYF) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Heat 12: Matt Wilkinson (AUS) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)