Fan's dream becomes reality with secret Potty gig

RIGHT TO THE FRONT DOOR: Singer/songwriter Mark Wilkinson will play a gig at a Pottsville fan's home in August.

WHILE there are hundreds of gigs daily, it's rare to be able to attend one without leaving the house.

But for the release of new EP Lost In A Dream, acoustic pop, Americana, neo-folkie and singer-songwriter Mark Wilkinson will be bringing his subsequent tour right to the fans' door. Literally.

Giving fans the opportunity to host a show in their garden, living room, village hall or anywhere around the home, Wilkinson wants to present his songs in their most stripped back form and share in a night of music that breaks down the barrier between artist and audience.

One such performance is set for Pottsville, where lucky fan Suzanne Lacey will play host to a Wilkinson gig on Wednesday, August 16.

While it's no secret that the notion of enjoying the gig in private surrounds is unique and enticing, the location is top secret, with fans only finding out where Wilkinson will pop-up after a ticket is purchased.

"I don't know Mark personally. I just got into his music after hearing the Nescafe advert (and his song Middle Ground) and looking him up,” Lacey said.

"Since then I've been to a couple of his shows on tour at the Sound Lounge at Currumbin. Then he announced that he was doing a house tour and for people to apply to host a show and I applied and got accepted.

"It's really exciting.”

The perfect artist for the concept, Wilkinson's ability to connect with fans has brought him acclaim the world over.

His music has hit the charts on two continents, while his shows have sold out in over six countries.

He's shared arena stages with some of music's most enigmatic names like Brian Wilson and Rodriguez, but he can still be found performing on the street, forging connections through song without barrier.

Lost In A Dream is a five-song extended EP which offers a preview for Wilkinson's soon to be released third studio album. Entirely self-produced, the collection of songs showcases Wilkinson's timeless sound, rich vocals, and poetic gift, keeping the essence of the songs in full focus.

"It's not every day you get someone as talented as Mark coming to your home, we're looking forward to it,” Lacey said, adding to bring your winter woollies and a plate to share.

MARK WILKINSON - POTTSVILLE GIG:

When: Wednesday, August 16 from 7pm-10pm

Where: Secret location in Pottsville. Details released after tickets purchased.

Tickets: $26.50 each. visit http://bit.ly/2mrxxHE There are no physical tickets for the show, fans will receive booking confirmations via email upon purchase. Price includes all booking and transaction fees.

Other: The show is open to people of all ages. BYO food and drink.