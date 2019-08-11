Fans left seething over VAR controversy

Football fans were left absolutely raging - and a little confused - as VAR caused chaos in Man City's 5-0 win over West Ham.

Sergio Aguero got to retake a saved penalty after it was found Hammers players had encroached the box.

After Riyad Mahrez was brought down by Issa Diop on 83 minutes the league champions had the chance to go 4-0 up.

With Raheem Sterling on a hat-trick the England ace campaigned to take the spot-kick but regular taker Aguero was having none of it.

A disgruntled Sterling watched as Lukasz Fabianski saved with his legs after the penalty was stroked down the middle.

But after a VAR check officials decided West Ham star Declan Rice had encroached on the penalty and the spot-kick was ordered to be retaken.

Aguero slotted home at the second time of asking - but Rice was left fuming after being told off by referee Mike Dean - and fans online also became angered by the re-take.

One said: "City didn't have to play that well to win comfortably, our defence looks shocking and VAR is ruining football for fans."

Another said: "Watching the City game and have concluded that VAR will be the death of football. Ruining the greatest game."

One added: "'SHAMBLES'Football is a shambles. This game has just summed it up. VAR used and abused."

bro why is this VAR ting so mad at meee 😂😂 still happy with the three goals & moreover with a great victory to start the new season... Let the race begin 👊🏾 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/P02J5K7A1K — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) August 10, 2019

It followed from a disallowed Gabriel Jesus goal on the hour mark after Sterling was revealed to have been millimetres offside in the build-up.

After Sterling made it 3-0 a VAR check was again conducted, though the winger was this time judged onside.

The English forward did later complete a hat-trick, as Pep Guardiola's men trounced West Ham 5-0 and went straight to the top of the league - ahead of rivals Liverpool who beat Norwich 4-1 on Friday night.

OPENING WEEK EPL RESULTS

Liverpool def Norwich 4-1

Man City def West Ham 5-0

Crystal Palace drew Everton 0-0

Burnley def Southampton 3-0

Brighton def Watford 3-0

Bournemouth drew Sheff Utd 1-1

Tottenham def Aston Villa 3-1

Leicester vs Wolves - 11pm (AEST)

Newcastle vs Arsenal - 11pm

Man U vs Chelsea - 1:30am

I absolutely feel the offside law needs to change with VAR. you should have daylight between defender and attacker. The decision to disallow Jesus’s goal for city an example of the madness of current law. Sterling was about an armpit hair ahead. Hardly an advantage is it. #epl — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) August 10, 2019

VAR is rubbish in general. It’s even ruined punditry: rather than listen to analysis of the game, we now have to listen to people arguing about whether something should or shouldn’t have been corrected/ratified by VAR (which is irrelevant because it’s been and gone). — Rob Harries (@robharries83) August 10, 2019

VAR doesn’t really suit the prem. we need shithousery in this league and this just feels like a soul destroyer. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) August 10, 2019

VAR checking the ferocity of tackles? WTF 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Simon Donnelly (@SimonDonnelly13) August 10, 2019

I knew there’d be a game on the opening weekend that would make everybody realise VAR, as it is, is a shambles. AND HERE WE ARE — Sam Lee (@SamLee) August 10, 2019

This is a joke @aguerosergiokun missed but penalty given again - VAR is ruining this — Ian Cheeseman (@IanCheeseman) August 10, 2019

VAR is ruining football ⚽️ — BIG Phil Campion (@bigphilcampion) August 10, 2019