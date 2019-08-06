Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Can you spot it? Dakota Johnson has shocked fans with a cosmetic enhancement.
Can you spot it? Dakota Johnson has shocked fans with a cosmetic enhancement.
Celebrity

Fans lose it over star’s enhancement

6th Aug 2019 7:18 PM

FORGET about thigh gaps and the gender pay gap - in 2019, it's all about Dakota Johnson's tooth gap.

The actress has closed the infamous gap that once appeared between her two front pearlers and now the world is mourning the loss.

How could she do this to us? The tooth gap was her signature - her defining quality. It was her … je ne sais quoi. Like Sarah Jessica Parker's mole.

But just like SJP took a scalpel to her iconic feature, Dakota has filled the void.

Now you see it.
Now you see it.

The Fifty Shades star showed off her minor dental work at The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere and fans had a lot of feelings about it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dakota was once in the esteemed ranks of stars with tooth gaps. Madonna, Elijah Woods, Anna Paquin and SpongeBob SquarePants all embrace their gap. But the pressure apparently became too much.

It's a sad day in Hollywood. Everyone should #PutYourDenturesOut as a sign of respect.

RIP Dakota's tooth gap.

The tooth gap hit the big time in 50 Shades Of Grey.
The tooth gap hit the big time in 50 Shades Of Grey.
dakota johnson dental surgery tooth gap

Top Stories

    Highs and lows for Seagulls in first year

    premium_icon Highs and lows for Seagulls in first year

    Rugby League The Tweed Seagulls were a breath of fresh air in the SEQ Division One, providing memorable moments from a team full of players unfamiliar with rugby league

    Tweed will be first to have homeless rate counted by govt

    premium_icon Tweed will be first to have homeless rate counted by govt

    Politics Tweed MP pleased with efforts made to halve homelessness.

    Where animals will go when pound closes

    premium_icon Where animals will go when pound closes

    Council News Tweed Council has announced where pound animals will now go

    DOGGONE IT: New places in Tweed you can't take your pooch to

    premium_icon DOGGONE IT: New places in Tweed you can't take your pooch to

    Council News Laws to be enforced as of today, after council staff erect signs.