Fans react to Samsung’s changes

Samsung has announced new smartphones and earbuds, but it’s the features that have been left out of the devices that have its customers up in arms.

Samsung has announced new smartphones and earbuds, but it’s the features that have been left out of the devices that have its customers up in arms.

Samsung announced three new smartphones and a pair of wireless earbuds at its Unpacked event on Friday morning, but not everyone is happy about some of the changes in the new devices.

Much of the disappointment centres around what's been removed rather than added to the new phones.

The Korean tech giant appears to have all but confirmed the Galaxy Note is on the way out, with support for the S Pen many bought the Note specifically for now being made available on the Ultra amid rumours the Note series was ending.

While Samsung drew attention to the S Pen support, it didn't spend as much time talking about one thing it's taking away: Expandable storage via micro SD.

RELATED: Samsung announce new Galaxy S21 and Buds Pro earbuds

Samsung's Galaxy S7 brought back micro SD card support after the previous generation tried to remove it. The new Galaxy S21 removes the feature again and it might not be coming back after this.

RELATED: 'Torturous': The rudest text habit

On most previous Samsung phones you were able to buy an external micro SD card that you could use to beef up the amount of storage - last year's Samsung S20, for example, allowed you to add up to 1TB of extra storage.

With the removal of the micro SD, you're now limited to a maximum of 512GB, which you'll have to get the top of the range S21 Ultra for at an eyebrow raising $2149.

Speaking to The Verge, a Samsung spokesperson defended the choice by saying its upgraded storage options were cheaper than its competitors and customers could also use cloud storage services.

That's all well and good unless you're a loyal Samsung customer who wanted to pull the 1TB micro SD they've been using out of their old phone and put it in your new one.

Some have not been impressed by the news.

#GalaxyS215G

Why remove the SD card slot? That main feature is the reason why I stayed with Samsung so long.

Now you truly are just Apple copycat. pic.twitter.com/LA1gcRS3HF — BlindPackRat (@blindpackrat) January 14, 2021

Like Apple recently did, Samsung has also removed the power plug from the box.

Hopefully - unlike Apple - the cable it includes does at least fit into the old charger you're supposed to already have from being such a loyal customer.

Earlier this week some speculated Samsung would make that move after it announced an environmentally conscious "upcycling" sustainability program that would guide you through repurposing your old Samsung smartphones as connected home devices.

To Apple users who think that we bash Apple, but applaud Samsung for removing the charger. Rrust me that many of us are equally as upset at Samsung.



Especially when they pulled off bullsh*t marketing tactics about the matter. (And it wasn't even the first time it happened.) — Germaine Liew (@MrCrapHead) January 14, 2021

Elsewhere Samsung also announced the Galaxy Buds Pro, a pair of wireless earbuds designed to go with your new Samsung Galaxy.

The buds feature active noise cancellation as well as ambient amplification, so you can tune out the outside world when you're trying to focus and maintain awareness of your surroundings when you're on the move.

One feature the company described as a "game changer" is the ability for the Buds to intelligently adapt its volume as needed.

When listening to music on the new @Samsung galaxy buds bro, the volume automatically turns down when you speak with people, thereby allowing you hear what they are saying and turns right up when you are done talking.. thats insane mahn..#SamsungEvent — 02/02/2020 (@akani88) January 14, 2021

Samsung also talked up some new camera features during Unpacked and showed off its latest attempt at making the huge and frequently mocked "arrays" housing the increasing number of cameras in our smartphones attractive.

The new camera cluster on the Galaxy S21 series melts into the edge of the phone.

Reactions have been mixed about the design and the inflating number of lenses.

trump bout to have as many impeachments as the Galaxy S21 has cameras — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) January 14, 2021

Some have been able to overlook the disappointing omissions from the new phones and can't wait to get their hands on them.

I just saw the new samsung buds and I realised I dont need Two kidneys🥺#SamsungUnpacked — H A R O L D (@_IamHarold) January 14, 2021

But many of those people aren't actually talking about the phones.

In a move of marketing genius that already worked for it the last time around, Samsung roped in viral K Pop band BTS to appear in marketing material it dropped online shortly after announcing the new devices.

BTS are incredibly popular, with "armies" of "stans" around the world, especially online.

Giving these fans a whole new set of high resolution photos featuring their idols cradling the new devices is a great way to get them all posting up a storm on social media, as some in the "army" have pointed out.

Samsung is the only brand that understands armys. they know we're not brainless buyers but if you give us creativity and stunning photos we'll promote your sht pic.twitter.com/RmyWtLOkGM — sab⁷. ☁️ (@from_vante) January 14, 2021

It does make it a little harder for us members of the press who are just trying to find some genuine reactions to Samsung's news to put in their articles, but the attention it generates for the brand must surely be worth it.

Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are available to pre-order now. The Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are available to buy today.

Originally published as Fans react to Samsung's changes

Samsung has announced (L-R) the S21 Ultra, S21+ and S21.

The MicroSD thing would sting less if Google Photos were still free, but tbh the writing's been on the wall for removable phone storage for years.



Other things being screeched about: "only" full HD on the S21, which (again, IMO) genuinely doesn't matter on a 6.2" screen. — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) January 14, 2021

This is stupid of Samsung, the MicroSD slot was one of my main selling points in a phone https://t.co/GyHjj7LMgH — Dean Catalano (@Dean_cat) January 14, 2021

No Microsd no sale — Bruno Meekings (@BrunoMeekings) January 14, 2021

rip sin card in microSD ... sorry Samsung u lost me at that point — Onnowhere ᴮᴱ ☻ ⁷ - Grammy nominated BTS Fan (@melissa3303) January 14, 2021

I use an Micro SD in my phone cause its so useful. I can pop it out, put it into an adapter and put it into my DSLR to shoot then reverse the process to get my DSLR shots on my phone easily. Its one of the reasons I'm using a Samsung lol and its disappointing that its removed — JustCallMe_Ian (@iam_tech) January 13, 2021

RIP to the Micro SD Card slot on the Galaxy S21 series. The rumors were true. When I get the Z Flip it’s probably gonna be my last Samsung Device. — Angel Coria (Yui) (@TsurunoYui16) January 14, 2021

The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. (And microSD card slot adds cost and complexity, weakens exterior, makes dust and water resistance harder, and deprives Samsung of profit margins.) #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/V6UsE9wILd — Stephen Shankland (@stshank) January 14, 2021

Samsung about to launch its Galaxy S21 range.



All signs point to no charger in the box. Which they slagged Apple about (in ads) in October. — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) January 14, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra released.

And guess what? In the BOX.



No Charger

No Headphones

No Micro SD Card slot



Say something Android community. Please! — ZEUS 🔱 (@JamalCoimbra) January 14, 2021

So Samsung is removing charger from the box too? 😂 — Triumph Urias 🦅 (@Trio_3_) January 14, 2021

Not the Galaxy S21 having a back full of camera lenses and no charger in the box after Samsung mocked Apple for doing all of that 😭 — Corey Forde 又 🇹🇹/🇹🇼 (@coreyforde) January 14, 2021

I love the new Samsung camera design 🥺 #SamsungUnpacked — uZuma Msholozi uNxamalala ☟ (@Troniiq_Sithole) January 14, 2021

The camera design of Samsung S21 is so gross 🤮 — Osama (@DopeQadrii) January 14, 2021

Samsung and the phone industry as a whole has dissspointed me year after year. I wanna see some real change, a change like the S7 to the S8. I want a leap in design, not just an upgraded camera year after year. I love my S9+ but I wish Samsung would release something new. (1/?) — MD (@EhmD__) January 14, 2021

Me: I will buy the new samsung Galaxy S21+5G.



My wallet: pic.twitter.com/hMj4KcBRfl — Abdihakim Keinan (@AbdihakimKeinan) January 14, 2021

They want me to buy that phone so bad. I ALREADY OWN A SAMSUNG PLS — ⁷BE:uhle🌻☀️ (@Bee_theuniverse) January 14, 2021

i kinda want the new samsung phones — jacob 🐳 #blacklivesmatter (@jacobloveskesha) January 14, 2021

now i lowkey want to change my phone to samsung — Jkim진♡☾ (@tteokjiinnie) January 14, 2021

this is making me want a Samsung phone 😬 — k s j g⁷ ♐️ (@kimseokjingifs) January 14, 2021

Who will buy me the new Samsung galaxy? 😂😂😂 I want to use it as my backup phone I beg 😂😪🙏 #SamsungUnpacked — Saada 🇬🇭 🐬 (@daddys_girlT) January 14, 2021