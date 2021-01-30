Fans spot telling detail in racy selfie

One key detail in model Amelia Hamlin’s latest underwear selfie appears to confirm a persistent rumour about her private life.

Amelia Gray Hamlin is continuing to fuel rumours that she and Scott Disick are an item.

The 19-year-old daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna posted a sexy selfie in what appeared to be the 37-year-old reality TV star's bathroom on Wednesday.

Posing in Calvin Klein underwear and a Skims bralette, she showed off both her toned body and a very familiar-looking backdrop.

Fans were quick to call it out: That’s Scott Disick’s bathroom.

"Top of the mornin," she captioned the photo posted to her Instagram Story.

Eagle-eyed Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans were quick to point out that the bathroom looked identical to Disick's master bath in his Hidden Hills, California, home.

Disick's Hamptons-inspired mansion was featured in Architectural Digest in September 2019 and highlighted a photo of the stylish bathroom in question.

The pair have been romantically linked since October 2020 when they were photographed arriving at Kendall Jenner's birthday party together. Since then, they've been spotted out for dinner and strolling on the beach.

Amelia Hamlin is 19.

Disick is 18 years Hamlin’s senior. Picture: Tim Carrafa

And things seemed even more serious when Hamlin posted a series of pics, including one of herself, Disick and a female friend captioned, "Thankful 4 these PPL," on Thanksgiving.

Amelia, who is 18 years younger than Disick, seemingly defended their rumoured relationship in December 2020.

"ppl r extra weird and judgmental these days. people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time," she wrote on social media at the time. "people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."

Disick previously dated Sofia Richie, 22, for nearly three years but they split in May 2020.

He shares three children - Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 - with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick with ex Sofia Richie. Picture: APL

