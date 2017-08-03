Fantastic Fingal Head home

THIS four-bedroom Fingal Head property provides a peaceful lifestyle opportunity on the banks of the Tweed River.

Seller Robyn Ludeke said the property was ideal for entertaining family and friends.

"It's been such a large, wonderful family home with such large family entertainment areas,” Ms Ludeke said.

"We've been able to entertain and let people stay too because it's such a big house.”

The upstairs level of this spacious house provides a comfortable living area with a sunken fireplace perfect for cosying up in front of on winter nights.

The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite bench tops and extra cupboard space.

The main bedroom provides plenty of comfort for the owner and includes a recently renovated ensuite and walk-in robe.

Also located on the upper level is the second and third bedrooms, each with their own walk-in robes, and the newly renovated main bathroom with a plunge-style bath tub.

The downstairs level has a self-contained living area perfect for teenagers or guests to retreat to utilise the large kitchen, bedroom, bathroom dining and living area.

A separate study is also located on the lower level of the property.

A double lock-up garage offers extra storage space, while side access to the property allows the owner to store a boat, caravan or another vehicle in the triple undercover parking facility.

The property is only a five minute walk to the beach.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Address: 26 Fingal Rd, Fingal Head

Agent: Ray White Kingscliff Casuarina, James Shugg M: 0414 502 109 and Michelle Spiliotis M: 0420 675 568

Features: Self-contained granny flat, Tweed River views

Price: By negotiation

Inspections: Contact agent