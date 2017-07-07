Farmer turns to drones to find what's hidden in the cane

Robert Quirk and Jim Cove (drone operator), search for debris in the cane fields.

TWEED cane grower Robert Quirk is known for his innovative approach to land management but this week he was forced to try something new and call in drones to survey part of his 100ha crop.

The Stotts Creek farmer said he turned his attention to the skies after a property owner living on the hill that overlooks his paddocks saw a large fuel tank, thought to hold about 100 gallons, wash onto his land in the recent flood.

"He watched it float in and said it was in this area we're searching," Mr Quirk said.

Drone footage (pictured) revealed to Mr Quirk for the first time the full extent of the damage his crop suffered in the flood.

Drone images of the damaged cane fields taken while searching for a large fuel tank believed to have washed on to the property during the flood. Jim Cove

It showed a winding patch of dead cane where the river - and possibly the fuel tank - had cut its path through.

When asked if he'd uncovered other debris following the flood, Mr Quirk said he had found beer kegs and gas cylinders.

He said flammable goods, heavy machinery or even cow carcasses hidden in the cane could create safety concerns during harvesting, forcing growers to take to burning before harvesting to reduce risks.

"Mud is another problem," he said.

"Up at Murwillumbah there's so much mud there's been occasions when they haven't been able to burn the cane even in the day."

Canegrowers spokesman for the Condong Mill area Robert Hawken said the mud created a film on the cane and prevented it burning.

He predicted an "average" year only slightly down on tonnage despite weather events and said top-soil erosion had not been as widespread as feared.

"I think in general the cane crop has recovered reasonably," he said.

"For the Condong Mill area we have a 550,000-tonne average and this year is on track for about 530,000 tonnes, so it's recovered well."

