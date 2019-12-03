Farmer's fiery tirade at 'useless' Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack went out to meet the farmers protesting in front of Parliament House this morning, and got an absolute roasting from one man.

The Australian reports his name is John Russell, and he's a farmer from Kyabram.

Mr Russell dismissed the drought as an excuse for Australia's water situation.

"Don't give us that bulls***. We've lived with that for all our life. We know what rain is, and we know what irrigation water is," he said.

"But when it rains, there's always more water," Mr McCormack offered.

"Yes we understand that. No that bulls*** doesn't wash," Mr Russell shot back.

There was a quick exchange about water buybacks. Mr McCormack said the Nationals were not in government when the buybacks first happened, and later capped them.

"The buybacks shouldn't have happened in the first place," Mr Russell protested.

"I appreciate that. We weren't in government when that happened," the Deputy PM replied.

"Yes, I know, but - you could walk up there tomorrow and tell the Liberal Party, 'We're crossing the floor, your government's stuffed, do something.' You could do that tomorrow," said Mr Russell.

"The National Party's not going to exist after the next election unless you grow some spine and stand up. Where's the passion? I haven't seen any passion from you, you're like a poker player.

"Get up there and say, 'This is not f****** good enough.' Get angry!

"Show some passion. Where's your passion?"

"I'm pretty passionate, don't worry about that," Mr McCormack said.

"You're not showing it. You're useless," Mr Russell told him.

"Barnaby was the only bloke who came down here yesterday. He had some spine."