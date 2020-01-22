Farmers market announces shock closure

A POPULAR farmers market in the Tweed has announced its shock closure with organisers blame rising rental costs.

Kingscliff Farmers Market will host stallholders one last time at Kingscliff TAFE campus on Saturday.

The market backs farmers and small businesses from as far south as Byron Bay and Ballina to north on the Gold Coast.

"It comes with much regret that we advise the Kingscliff Farmers Market is closing down and the last market will be on 25/1/20," organisers announced on Facebook.

"Kingscliff TAFE campus has been an amazing host to our market and we thank them for supporting us for the last three years."

Kingscliff Farmers Market will be held for the last time on Saturday, January 21, organisers have announced. Picture: Blainey Woodham



The market thanked supporters for backing stallholders, local farmers and artisans, over the past three years, but explained they could not afford to continue on.

"Unfortunately the leasing department in Sydney has increased the rent and it's impossible for us to continue," it read.

"This is a very sad time for all the family at Kingscliff Farmers Market and we would appreciate your understanding."

Dozens of people expressed their sadness and spoke of their appreciation of the markets.

"Fabulous market, wonderful produce, most friendly and happy vendors, great vibe and well presented. A real credit to all and a great shame," one woman said.

The announcement posted by Kingscliff Farmers Market.

She spoke of the "wonderful community spirit" at the market and said she would "greatly miss going every week".

"I live in hope you will find another venue or that Kingscliff TAFE will reconsider their proposal. Thank you for being a bright spot in our Saturday morning for so long," she said.

Another woman said the announcement was "really sad" and the closure was a "big loss to our community!"

The market at Cudgen Rd hosts about 25 stalls each Saturday morning from 7am to 11am.