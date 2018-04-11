Farmers urge rethink on hospital site

NOT HAPPY: Hayley and James Paddon (left) and other Cudgen farmers believe the new Tweed hospital should be built elsewhere.

CUDGEN farmers say the future of farming in the area is in jeopardy after it was announced the new Tweed hospital site would be built on prime agricultural land.

The State Government announced last week the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital would be built on a 23ha parcel of land, opposite North Coast TAFE on Cudgen Road at the Kingscliff-Cudgen boundary.

The announcement sparked a huge furore on local social media sites with a community meeting to be held at Cudgen Leagues Club tonight.

Tweed Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association secretary James Paddon said it was "disapp- ointing" the government had chosen to build the hospital on the land when there were 29 other potential sites examined.

Mr Paddon said the small parcel of land was of high importance and building there would lead to a domino effect of developers trying to force their way in.

"Those farming near the hospital won't be able to farm any more because they're right next to a massive hospital," he said.

"It will just be a domino effect, they just slowly get pushed out and it's basically just another nail in the coffin to the whole Cudgen farming community.

"We've been fighting this fight for a long time, some developer comes along and wants to carve things up, we've had churches buy land and try to get it rezoned and we've opposed that.

"We've had a lot of support from the government but this time we're going to be going up against them, so we really need that wider community support to give the politicians some idea."

NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspect the site of the new Tweed River Hospital at Kingscliff. Scott Powick

Mr Paddon said building the hospital there would restrict farmers from moving equipment between farms.

The land, which is known for its rich volcanic soil, was described by former mayor Max Boyd as of "paramount importance to our future".

Mr Paddon said he wanted the community to know "it's not just a bunch of farmers having a whinge".

"We really need that wider community support (so the politicians) will look a bit harder at an alternative site," he said.

"It might take another couple of years, but it's a long-term project, but if they could just hold it off I think it would be better long-term for the community."

* A community meeting will be held at Cudgen Leagues Club tonight (Tuesday, April 10) from 7pm.