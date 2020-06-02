Menu
Farmers win in landmark live export case

by NATALIE KOTSIOS
2nd Jun 2020 11:45 AM
THE FEDERAL court has found in favour of cattle exporters in their class action against the Federal Government's 2011 live export ban to Indonesia.

The landmark decision comes almost nine years to the day that the Gillard Labor Government's snap ban brought the export industry to its knees, and six years after court proceedings first began.

Brett Cattle Company, as the lead applicant, argued former agriculture minister Joe Ludwig abused his ministerial power by closing the trade, following media reports of animal welfare breaches.

Justice Steven Rares found Mr Ludwig's ban invalid and that he'd acted with "reckless indifference" by making the export control order with no exceptions.

Cattle farmers were seeking $600 million in compensation.

