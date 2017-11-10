Fashion forward race-goers celebrate Melbourne Cup

BEAUTY: The finalists of the fashion on the field were (from left) Stevie Bray, Tracey Stinson, Winner Susan Short, Jazz Lathouras, Alisa Cantwell and Tracey Teveluue.

BEAUTY: The finalists of the fashion on the field were (from left) Stevie Bray, Tracey Stinson, Winner Susan Short, Jazz Lathouras, Alisa Cantwell and Tracey Teveluue. Scott Powick

FLORALS, polka-dots and block colours were staple for any well-dressed lady at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Tuesday for the Melbourne Cup celebrations.

More than 40 women walked the race track in their high heels in a bid to be named the best dressed woman at the 2017 fashions on the field.

But it was Brisbane resident Susan Short who impressed the judges with her traditional, classic and 1950s inspired black and pastel pink outfit.

Ms Short said she was very surprised to be named best dressed, especially because she threw her outfit in the caravan she's travelling in at the last minute.

"I love coming to the races and I love getting dressed up," Ms Short said.

"We've been on holidays. It's all in the caravan. We've had about a month away and we're going to keep travelling. I wouldn't mind getting a few outfits and going to the races."

WIN: Susan Short was named the best dressed lady. Liana Turner

"Looking at the winner I think top-to-toe, I think colour coordination and something with a little bit of pop and pizazz and nice shoes," she said.

"It's always a really good turn out. I think people enjoy the opportunity, sometimes it's the one day of the year people really dress up so they really make the effort down here."

HEAD TURNER: Wendy Turner stunned the judges with her fascinating headpiece . Liana Turner

Feathery fascinator turns heads in a nod to remember a close friend's memory

IT'S a hat you couldn't help but stare at when Wendy Turner walked by during the Melbourne Cup festivities and the fascinator's√ history leaves a lasting memory in your heart.

During the fashions on the field competition at Tweed River Jockey Club on Tuesday, Ms Turner won the best fascinator√ category for her stylish ensemble.

Speaking with Tweed Daily News, Ms Turner said she was wearing the fascinator in honour of the mother of a family friend who recently passed away.

"It belonged to a gorgeous lady who passed away and her daughter gave it to me," Ms Turner said

"I feel very proud."

The Chinderah resident has had success with the fascinator before, winning the Ivory Hotel's 2015 best fascinator competition for Melbourne Cup celebrations.

"To win this hat for her today, it's the second time I've done that for her and I'm really proud," she said.

STLYE: Harley Tesoriero named best dressed man. . Liana Turner

Best dressed man steals the show

BEING the best dressed man at the Melbourne Cup is a title every man wants to have but few can claim.

But for Mermaid Beach resident Harley Tesoriero the honour of being crowned Tweed River Jockey Club's 2017 best dressed man is his this year.

Wearing a cream suit, paired with a black bow-tie and salmon pink pocket square, Mr Tesoriero said he was proud of his outfit and determined to reclaim his crown next year.

"I got to chose it myself," he said.

"This is definitely a first but I definitely think I'll come back next year to defend (the title)."