“Fat old cow” insult lands tenant in hot water

A father of two who called his landlord a money hungry thieving fat old cow in a scathing email has been fined $500.

Ricky John Jackson called his landlord greedy after she raised the rent during the February 2019 floods before evicting his family.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard Jackson, 24, sent several emails to his landlord about rent arrears and bond money between February 26 and June 8 last year.

Police prosecutor Bimal Raut read out the "harassing" emails by Jackson, in which he threatened to "use her house as target practice".

"Listen up you money hungry old hag, we cleaned the house … we don't owe you any rent," he read.

"You rented out the place for more money … you are an absolute c--t of a human.

"If you take offence I will come around late and use your house for some target practice.

"Tell … I'll use him as a trampoline, if you want to get physical I am happy … I'll see you in court … if you can even afford a lawyer.

"I think I'll have to come around there, you have horses that I want to put a bullet in.

"I'll get a carload of c--t to come get my money back.

"I hate thieves. I have police friends so I can do whatever the f--k I like.

"You will never know what will happen or when it will happen."

Jackson pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Defence solicitor Danny Burke said there was "significant tension" between his client and the landlord.

"When the tenancy ended it was around the time of the floods and the landlord raised the rent and my client was evicted," he said.

"As a result of pent up frustration and not having a roof over his young family's head, it caused him to act in this way, which is completely out of character for him."

Magistrate Cathy Wadley said that this was "inappropriate conduct" and fined Jackson $500.

Convictions were recorded.

