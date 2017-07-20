Fatal crash memorial a ‘pile of f***ing bulls**t’

The homeowner doesn’t want the memorial on his property and is threatening to tear the trees down. Picture Mike Batterham

A GOLD Coast hinterland man is threatening to remove a temporary memorial dedicated to a woman killed in a crash in front of his house this month.

The 57-year-old woman died and a man was left critically injured in the accident on The Panorama on the evening of July 9.

The Panorama resident, who the Bulletin has chosen not to name, said he fumed when he saw locals had built a shrine of flowers to the woman around a tree on his property.

"It's a pile of (expletive) bullshit," he said. "It's on our property, no one asked us if they could put it there and they just shoved this (expletive) memorial in our front yard and we're (expletive) off about it. It's ugly and it's disrespectful and it's not going to bring the person back."

The memorial includes floral tributes and a child's drawing.

More on this at the Gold Coast Bulletin