Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
Fatal hit-and-run accused remains in custody

Liana Turner
by
31st Oct 2019 9:00 AM
A MAN charged over the alleged hit-and-run death of a woman in Nimbin remains in custody.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when the case was mentioned briefly on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is facing charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm over an April incident in Nimbin.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St when he fatally struck 62-year-old Tonia Jansen and injured a 63-year-old man before leaving the scene.

He's lodged no formal pleas to any of his charges.

The case was adjourned until November 27, when Mr Knight is expected to appear by video link.

hit-and-run lismore local court nimbin northern rivers crime
