A MAN has died following a two-car crash north of Coffs Harbour.
FATAL: Man dies in hospital following two-car crash

Jasmine Minhas
by
16th Jul 2019 1:20 PM
A MAN has died following a two-car crash north of Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called to Eggins Dr at Arrawarra on Monday at around 4pm following reports of a crash involving a 24-year-old female driver and her 80-year-old male passenger travelling in a Toyota, and a 26-year-old female driver in a Mazda.

It is understood the Toyota was travelling north while the Mazda was southbound at the time of the incident.

The elderly passenger was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by emergency services.

NSW Ambulance Media said the man was suffering shoulder and chest pain and was immediately transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he was placed into an induced coma.

The man, however, died this morning.

The two other occupants were uninjured.

The vehicles have since been seized by police as investigations continue.

