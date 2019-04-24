Menu
Police tape.
FATAL: Man killed after 4WD collides with tree

Ellen Ransley
by
24th Apr 2019 7:10 PM

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has died after his four wheel drive collided with a tree.

The fatal accident occurred this morning about 11.20am, when the driver, the sole occupant of the car, collided with a tree on the Mitchell-Saint George Road, south of the town Mitchell.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said they the first call about the accident job from police, and arrived on the scene shortly after 12pm.

More to come.

