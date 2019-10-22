Menu
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire at Wivenhoe Hill last night.
Body discovered after fatal house fire

Navarone Farrell
22nd Oct 2019 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
A FATAL house fire at Wivenhoe Hill is believed to have killed a 60-year-old man.

Police are investigating a house fire which occurred at Wivenhoe Hill, near Fernvale, last night.

Emergency services were called to the Logan Inlet Rd address at 10pm last night to find the house destroyed by fire.

A body was found inside the home and forensic tests are under way to identify it.

The resident, a 60-year-old man is unaccounted for with police preliminary inquiries indicating, he was believed to have been home at the time.

A crime scene has been established as officers work to determine the cause of the fire.

fire qas qps
