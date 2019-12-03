Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.
Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.
Crime

Father given ‘one last chance’ to clean up act

Danielle Buckley
3rd Dec 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE smile couldn't be wiped off an Ipswich man's face after a judge gave him "one last chance" to stop supplying drugs.

Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from the dock of Brisbane District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.

Police discovered the North Ipswich father had been supplying methylamphetamine, heroin and prescription drugs to a number of customers over eight months after they searched his phone at his home in July last year.

Iraia's defence team told Judge Paul Smith that the New-Zealand born builder, who served some time in custody, would likely be deported if he had to serve any more jail time.

The court heard Iraia had been engaging in a number of counselling programs to steer his life away from drugs, had pleaded guilty at an early stage and had been supplying "low level" amounts.

Upon learning Iraia had a 13-month-old son, Judge Paul Smith said it should be "good reason" to cut drugs out of his life.

Judge Smith said he was impressed that he Iraia had undertaken counselling and that he had been without drugs for a year.

"I'm going to give you one more chance today, but that's it," he said.

Iraia was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole.

Upon hearing his sentence, Iraia rushed out of the dock to give his partner and son a hug. - NewsRegional

court deportation drug crime jonathan david iraia new zealand
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Obstetrician admits driving while on methamphetamine

        premium_icon Obstetrician admits driving while on methamphetamine

        Crime A leading obstetrician has pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving after his luxury car was stopped by police.

        Damage to a Murwillumbah bridge causes detour for heavy vehicles

        premium_icon Damage to a Murwillumbah bridge causes detour for heavy...

        News A 15-tonne load limit has been placed on the Korns Crossing bridge on Numinbah Rd...

        Tugun bypass tunnel fast lanes to close for one night

        Tugun bypass tunnel fast lanes to close for one night

        News A reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place from 7pm to 6am for the safety of...

        P-plater charged with street racing offences at Banora Point

        premium_icon P-plater charged with street racing offences at Banora Point

        Crime Tweed-Byron police were travelling in an unmarked car on the Pacific Hwy near...