Father-of-two, cancer victim killed in tragic crash

Tributes are flowing for popular father-of-two Dale Etheridge killed in a horror Image Flat Rd on Sunday. Photo: Contributed

THE community is mourning the loss of a dedicated volunteer and father-of-two killed in a horror crash at Nambour, just three years after he beat leukaemia.

Nambour's Dale Etheridge tragically lost his life in a head-on crash into a power pole along Image Flat Rd on Sunday.

Police say the 48-year-old lost control and pronounced the sole occupant of the Hyundai Elantra dead at the scene of the 11am crash.

Tributes are flowing on social media from loved ones remembering a "lovely, wonderful" father and family man who was "full of smiles".

His wife of 17 years, Lee Etheridge, took to Facebook to express her sadness.

"Yesterday, the father of our two beautiful girls and the man I spent 17 years happily married to, was tragically killed in a car accident on Image Flat Rd," Mrs Etheridge wrote on Monday.

"The girls and I as well as the rest of Dale's family are shell shocked and grieving.

"When the coroner has finished what needs to be done we will begin making arrangements to farewell Dale.

"I'll always hold the lovely man he was in my heart."

In December 2015, Mr Etheridge was diagnosed with leukaemia while he was in hospital recovering from a car crash caused by a stroke at the wheel.

More than $9000 was raised by the community for his recovery.

Hundreds of wellwishers shared their condolences to the family.

Sally Overs: "I'm so sorry to hear this, my heart breaks for you and the girls. I will remember Dale as a lovely friendly man who loved his girls."

Angela Norval: "So sorry to hear this devastating news. Dale was always ready with a smile whenever we saw him. Our thoughts are with you and the girls."

Karen Lynch: "Lee, we are so sorry for your loss. Dale was a lovely man and well-respected within the hockey club. We send our condolences."

Nic De Marco: "That's devastating. The world has lost a truly beautiful human."

Judy Tan: Despite of his change dye to illness, he is always a wonderful man, father, husband and friend.

Trina James: "I cannot say in words my sorrow for you … He was full of smiles and his talk being well, may he rest easy and smile huge."