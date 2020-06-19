Father petrified after son’s alleged bikie threat

An ice-addicted man who allegedly threatened his father for inheritance money with his bikie connections has had his bail denied.

An ice-addicted man who allegedly threatened his father for inheritance money with his bikie connections has had his bail denied.

Appearing at the Cleveland Magistrates Court via phone this week the 36-year-old Manly man, who can't be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, faced a raft of charges including contravention of domestic violence order, wilful damage and multiple drug offences.

The court heard the man allegedly smashed up a vehicle with a metal bar on June 1 at a Wynnum residence which was seen by multiple neighbours and he sent his father a series of threatening text messages.

Police will allege in those text messages to his father he said he had meetings with "the Gypsies, the Mongols, the Mongs".

"Between the 13th and 16th of June he sent a number of messages to his father saying he had meetings with the Gypsies, the Mongols, the Mongs," police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Tetley said.

"He further mentions that he would check his account in the morning … your honour it is almost extortion.

"'Put the money in my account or else'.

"His father is petrified; his father knows that his son has mental health issues as a consequence of his drug-induced paranoid schizophrenia - as his father puts it.

"Your honour he has just smashed up a car; he can't say he didn't; the neighbours have seen him, they just didn't see what he did it with because of a hedge."

Sgt Tetley said the defendant was also placed at the scene at the alleged Wynnum wilful damage offence by a tracking device which was part of his previous parole.

Proceedings were frequently interrupted by the man - who had been placed on a mental health report by correctional services - despite Magistrate Deborah Vasta urging him to let his solicitor speak on his behalf.

Defence solicitor Shelby MacDonald said her client acknowledged the seriousness of the charges against him.

The defendant was convinced his father had "hooked up" with his 20-year-old girlfriend and was "having relations" with her at his residence.

In a remarkable turn Magistrate Vasta instructed the defence that they could rely on the mental health report to counter the man's potentially self-incriminating outbursts.

"I am concerned about your mental health," Magistrate Vasta said.

"You can always apply for bail in the Supreme Court."

The defendant was kept in remand and will appear at the Supreme Court later in the year.

Originally published as Father petrified after son's alleged bikie threat