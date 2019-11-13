Menu
Victim David Murphy
Crime

Springfield murder accused denied bail

12th Nov 2019 1:39 PM
A JEALOUS teenager accused of murdering his girlfriend's father after he was chased from her home has been denied bail in a Queensland court.

Tynan Ignacio Vital, 19, was charged with murdering David Murphy, 49, who died on October 19 after Vital's friend Ethan Macpherson allegedly struck Mr Murphy in the head with a firearm during a roadside fight, the Brisbane Supreme Court heard today.

The court was told that after the fatal assault, Vital returned to Julie Murphy's home, where he allegedly punched her in the head two to three times and stole her mobile phone.

