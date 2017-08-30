Father's Day: Celebrate with Mavis's super dad's day out

Mavis's kitchen head chef Pepe Garcia prepares for the Father's Day Food Festival with children Leon and Martina in Uki.

MAVIS'S Kitchen and Cabins Spanish head-chef Pepe Garcia is set on bringing flavours of the world to a unique Father's Day celebration on Sunday.

The renowned restaurant's Father's Day Food Festival will transform its grounds, set amongst 30 acres at the foot of Mt Warning with a pristine lake centrepiece, into a pop-up foodie heaven for dads and families alike.

Father of two Garcia said the festival would offer families an opportunity to get outdoors to celebrate the big day in style while pleasing the palate.

"We have the land and beautiful gardens, so we said 'why not make something different to bring families here, market style, where people could have different types of food at the same time',” Garcia said.

"Father's Day is more casual than Mother's Day, so people can come here and sit in the gardens or by the lake and have a beautiful day.”

Pepe Garcia gets ready for Father's Day with wife Barbara and children Leon and Martina. Contributed

A lifelong chef, Garcia's flavoursome journey began in his native Spain as a teenager, before blossoming abroad in Australia four years ago.

Falling in love with the region, Garcia sold up and moved down under, and is now at the helm at Mavis's Kitchen, driving its commitment to organic, fresh cuisine.

That commitment will see Garcia and his staff deliver Father's Day food stalls including a signature Pepe's Paella, coal fire BBQ lamb slider plates and Poptaco - authentic Mexican tacos.

There'll be music throughout the day with buskers, plus a Stone & Wood beer and Tamburlaine Wines' tent, and a Bun Coffee van.

"It's pop-up food stalls with one van and three tents, and it'll be market style,” Garcia said.

"On the lake there'll be tables set up, and people can also go off onto the grass, and sit at tables.

"All the foods will come out of the kitchen, the only thing we won't do is the beer and the coffee.”

Adding a unique point to the dining experience will be long tables designed to bring the community together.

"It's another way to have dinner. Sitting and talking with maybe 150-200 people makes for relationships and it's a really good way to do it,” Garcia said.

Tickets include entry to the festival, one beverage at the Stone & Wood Van or Tamburlaine Wines tent, or kids lemonade and juice stand, three plates of food, plus family friendly entertainment and activities.

